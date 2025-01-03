ANM suspended for corruption in pension distribution

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): An ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) was suspended in Annamayya district on charges of corruption in the distribution of NTR Social Security Pensions. As per the State government directives, pensions were distributed across the district on December 31. During this process, allegations of corruption in pensions distribution in Rayachoti municipal area were reported to district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri.

Following these complaints, the Collector ordered an on-ground investigation. The inquiry revealed that the ANM of Ward 3 in Rayachoti municipal limits was collecting Rs 100 from pensioners during the distribution.

In response, the Collector instructed the Municipal Commissioner and the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to take immediate action against the ANM. Based on the Municipal Commissioner’s report, the DMHO issued suspension order for the ANM involved in the malpractice.

Collector Sridhar emphasised that strict action would be taken against anyone violating government rules and engaging in such unethical practices, especially in schemes designed to provide financial support to the underprivileged.