Anna canteen completes 500 days in Amalapuram
Rajamahendravaram: Anna canteen started by TDP Amalapuram Parliament in-charge Harish Madhur completed 500 days in Amalapuram on Monday. The Anna canteens started during the TDP governments were closed when the YSRCP came to power. In this context, TDP leaders started a canteen under the leadership of Harish Madhur as part of the service to the poor in Amalapuram a year-and-a-half ago and successfully managed it.
On the occasion of the completion of 500 days, the TDP cadres organised a grand celebration. TDP ranks congratulated Harish Madhur who is running the canteen voluntarily. Jana Sena Party Parliament constituency in-charge D M R Sekhar, who participated in the celebrations, congratulated Harish for striving to help poor and labourers.