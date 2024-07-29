  • Menu
Anna Canteen sought at district library

Dr MVR Krishnaji, national general secretary of Jana Vijnana Vedika, submitting a representation to MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju in Vizianagaram
Highlights

Vizianagaram: Dr MVR Krishnaji, national general secretary of Jana Vignana Vedika, appealed to MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju to set up a separate Anna...

Vizianagaram: Dr MVR Krishnaji, national general secretary of Jana Vignana Vedika, appealed to MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju to set up a separate Anna Canteen on the premises of Gurajada district library to facilitate youth and unemployed who spend more time at the library in preparing for various competitive exams.

On Sunday they met MLA Aditi and requested her to support the unemployed youth and students who arrive here from all the three North Andhra districts in search of jobs.

Most of the aspirants are from villages and small towns and belong to downtrodden families.

They have been struggling to meet the expenditure for purchasing books, paying room rent and food.

If the government opens Anna Canteen here it would be of great support to the poor families. They appealed to the MLA to extend support to the youth and direct the officials concerned to set up Anna Canteen here.

