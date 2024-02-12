  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anna Canteen to be started in Konaseema today

Anna Canteen to be started in Konaseema today
x
Highlights

Anna Canteen to be started in Amalapuram town of Konaseema district to celebrate the birth anniversary of GMC Balayogi tomorrow 12-04-2024.

Anna Canteen to be started in Amalapuram town of Konaseema district to celebrate the birth anniversary of GMC Balayogi tomorrow 12-04-2024.

On the occasion of completion of 500 days, we request Telugu Desam and Jana Sena leaders and activists to participate in this program of cake cutting and lunch at Anna Canteen at 12 noon.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X