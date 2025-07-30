Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan funds to farmers on Aug 2

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand announced that the government will disburse Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan funds to eligible farmers on August 2. During a review with officials on Tuesday, he outlined measures to ensure smooth implementation.

Under the Super Six progra -mme, eligible farmers will receive Rs 20,000 annually to bolster financial support. The chief secretary urged farmers yet to complete e-KYC and NCPI mapping to visit their nearest Rythu Seva Kendra immediately, with three days remaining before the scheme’s rollout. He also directed the RTGS CEO to send SMS reminders to farmers pending e-KYC and NCPI mapping. Vijayanand instructed agricu lture department officials to inform ineligible farmers about the reasons for their rejection via Rythu Seva Kendras.

He emphasised that the list of rejected farmers will be re-evaluated by August 1, and any eligible farmers identified will be promptly included.

Addressing complaints about issues like incomplete land mutation, improper Aadhaar seeding, and unresolved revenue department matters concerning deceased farmers, he ordered immediate action. Agriculture director S Delhi Rao presented a detailed overview, stressing that e-Panta registration and e-KYC are mandatory for scheme benefits.

Farmers can check their status via the Annadata Sukhibhava portal, the Manamitra WhatsApp governance app, or by calling the toll-free Integrated Call Center at 155251.