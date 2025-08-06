Annamacharya MBA students explore retail banking

Rajampet: Annamacharya University, Rajampet, organised a field trip titled ‘From Class to Counter: Exploring the Core of Retail Banking’ for MBA students on Tuesday.

Visits were made to leading banks including HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Union Bank, Axis Bank, and Canara Bank. The programe was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dr E Sai Baba Reddy and Registrar Dr N Mallikarjuna Rao, who emphasised the importance of practical exposure.

Students observed daily banking operations and interacted with staff to learn about customer service, loan processing, account management and digital banking, under the guidance of HoD Dr T Navaneeth and faculty.