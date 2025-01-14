Annamacharya Sankirtanas enthral audience

Ongole: The recital of Annamacharya Sankirthanalu by TTD Asthana Singer Kondaveeti Jyothirmayi and the dance ballet ‘Sri Venkateswara Kalyanam’ organised by the Ongole MLA and Telugu Desam Party state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao and his wife Naga Satyalatha, enthralled the audience at the Mini Stadium here on Monday.

To encourage the public to celebrate the Sankranti festival with devotional spirit, the MLA and his family arranged a live concert on the Bhogi evening. The fully packed mini stadium grounds witnessed the Amma Jyothirmayi vocalize the Annamayya Sankirthanas mesmerisingly and awestruck by the beautiful dance ballet. Rao said that the Sankranti festival marks the auspicious moment when the Sun enters Makara Rashi (Capricorn) during Uttarayan, a time when people celebrate with joy and happiness after completing their hard work of harvesting crops during Dakshinayan in our country.

He said that among all festivals that reflect Telugu culture, traditions, and peaceful way of life, Sankranti is considered the biggest festival. He wished everyone a happy Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma.