Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Annamayya Sankeertans should be on YouTube: TTD EO
The Sankeertans penned by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya should be made available on Youtube so that they will reach the youth, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.
Tirupati: The Sankeertans penned by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya should be made available on Youtube so that they will reach the youth, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.
A review meeting was held in the Meeting Hall of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Thursday evening with the officials of various departments.
He said that a committee should be formed with experts and arrangements should be made to quickly upload these Sankeertans on YouTube with their advice and suggestions.
Engineering officials were instructed to complete the engineering works underway in various areas of Tirupati with a time frame.
Similarly, during the summer, the EO directed the officials to take necessary precautions in the wake of summer vacation pilgrim rush to local temples. Later the EO reviewed on SVETA, Medical, Education, SVIMS, Marketing and all Dharmic Projects also. JEO Veerabrahmam, Vedic University VC Rani Sadashiva murthy F&CAO Balaji, and other officials participated in this meeting.