Annamayya Sankeertans should be on YouTube: TTD EO

Tirupati: The Sankeertans penned by saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya should be made available on Youtube so that they will reach the youth, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

A review meeting was held in the Meeting Hall of TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Thursday evening with the officials of various departments.

He said that a committee should be formed with experts and arrangements should be made to quickly upload these Sankeertans on YouTube with their advice and suggestions.

Engineering officials were instructed to complete the engineering works underway in various areas of Tirupati with a time frame.

Similarly, during the summer, the EO directed the officials to take necessary precautions in the wake of summer vacation pilgrim rush to local temples. Later the EO reviewed on SVETA, Medical, Education, SVIMS, Marketing and all Dharmic Projects also. JEO Veerabrahmam, Vedic University VC Rani Sadashiva murthy F&CAO Balaji, and other officials participated in this meeting.