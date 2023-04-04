Annual Vasantotsavam begins at Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual three-day Vasantotsavam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Monday.

Following the age-old temple tradition, Vasantotsavam is performed in Tirumala during the auspicious days of Trayodasi, Chaturdasi and Pournami in the month of Chaitra (March/April) every year.

According to the temple legend, the Vasantotsavam festival was started during the period of King Achyutaraya in 1460s.

This annual fete was believed to be introduced by the king to mark the arrival of spring season. Srivaru and His Consorts are given aromatic bath on Monday giving a soothing relief to the deities from the scorching sun.

Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi was brought to beautifully decorated Vasanta Mandapam. Snapana Tirumanjanam with aromatic ingredients is performed to the deities by one of the chief priests, Venugopala Deekshitulu.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AV Dharma Reddy, CEO, SVBC, Shanmukh Kumar, temple DyEO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and others were present.

Devotees also participated. Matching the religious fete, TTD forest department richly decorated the venue, recreating spring forest captivating the eyes of devotees.

The colourful flora and fauna of Seshachala ranges has been recreated by garden wing of TTD.