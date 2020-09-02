X
Another Fire Mishap at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Project

Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Project
Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Project 

The Srisailam left bank Hydel Power Project has experienced another fire mishap in Wednesday evening

The Srisailam left bank Hydel Power Project has experienced another fire mishap in Wednesday evening. Though the reasons behind the mishap are not known, the plant premises reverberated with big sounds of blasts. In a fear, the employees on duty ran away from the project. On August 20, a big fire mishap at the project site claimed nine lives.

