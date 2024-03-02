Another Setback For YSRCP: YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad Joins TDP In the presence of Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada:The ruling YSR Congress party faced another setback as Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the TDP in the presence of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu today at Chandrababu residence in Hyderabad. He was warmly welcomed into the party fold by N. Chandrababu Naidu, who draped him with the party scarf.

Addressing the media, Vasantha Krishna Prasad emphasized the importance of prosperity and development, stating that these goals must be pursued vigorously. He expressed confidence that only N. Chandrababu Naidu possesses the vision and capability to drive the state's development forward. He said "We need to attract industries and create job opportunities for youth. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu play key role to achieving these objectives," .

Vasantha Krishna Prasad highlighted his dedicated efforts towards party building and constituency development over the past four and half years in Mylavaram. However, he did not get priority in YSRCP. Despite his repeated requests to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for funds to support various development projects in his constituency, he claimed that his pleas went unheard.

He slammed Jagan for changing his stand on Amaravati capital. He further revealed that upon joining the TDP, he was assured by the party's national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, of support for the constituency's development initiatives. Expressing his commitment to the state's reconstruction under N. Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Vasantha Krishna Prasad pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to Vasantha Krishna Prasad, one MPP, two vice MPPs, 12 sarpanches, six MPTC members, seven society presidents, two mandal party presidents, and four councilors from Mylavaram constituency also joined the TDP.