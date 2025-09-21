ANR’s birth anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada: The birth anniversary of the legendary cine actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) was celebrated by fans and admirers here on Saturday The Dr Brahmadesam Social Service Society organised the event at the ANR statue located on the premises of Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

During the celebrations, the society’s president, Dr Brahmadesam Vasanta Kumar, along with other dignitaries, paid tribute to ANR, recalling his remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry. Speakers highlighted his pioneering work, dedication to cinema, and enduring influence on generations of actors and filmmakers. Fans offered floral tributes at the statue and shared memories of the iconic actor, making the event a heartfelt homage.