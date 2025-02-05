Antarvedi Yatra Darshini trilingual book released

Rajamahendravaram: A unique trilingual book titled “Antarvedi Yatra Darshini,” detailing the significance of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi, was released here on Tuesday by Devasthanam Assistant Commissioner V Satyanarayana.

The book brought out by Vaibhav Publishers as part of its Temple Tourism Series - 1, is available in Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Speaking at the launch event held at the temple premises, Assistant Commissioner Satyanarayana emphasised that publishing the temple’s historical and spiritual significance in the main languages would benefit devotees worldwide.

He thanked the translators of the book Ch Nirmala Devi (Hindi) and Ch Ramalakshmi (English). The book’s author KMK Ramesh urged readers to support this comprehensive and illustrated account of Antharvedi Temple, which is now available in three languages. He also said that a digital PDF version of the book can be accessed online.

Temple priest Kiran, Devasthanam Superintendent P Sarathi, and others attended the event.