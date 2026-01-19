Heavy rush at temple as Sankranti holidays end

Vijayawada: With Sankranti holidays over, devotees thronged Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Sunday. A noticeable increase in footfall was witnessed as pilgrims and travellers, particularly those returning to Hyderabad after the holidays, stopped to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga before resuming their journeys.

Anticipating the rush, Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik personally supervised arrangements from the early hours. At around 9 am, he inspected all counters on the ghat road to review the facilities provided to devotees and to ensure smooth crowd movement.

Later, the EO stationed himself at the scanning point and closely monitored the queue lines. Necessary instructions were issued on the spot to streamline the queues and avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Officials ensured that discipline was maintained and that Darshan proceeded in an orderly and systematic manner.

Thanks to effective coordination among temple authorities and advance planning, devotees were able to have a peaceful and hassle-free Darshan despite it being the last day of the holiday season.

Many pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, stating that the efficient management enabled them to complete Darshan comfortably and continue their onward travel without delay.