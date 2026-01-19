BJP eyes 2026 TN Assembly victory under Nitin Nabin

Chennai: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entered a decisive phase in Tamil Nadu politics, the party's state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Monday said they are firmly targeting the 2026 Assembly elections as its first major electoral success under the leadership of newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin.

He said the Tamil Nadu unit views the 2026 polls as a turning point that would reshape the state's political landscape. Prasad said the Tamil Nadu unit was committed to delivering a landmark mandate in 2026, calling it the BJP's first major electoral success under the new leadership and a step toward a developed and united India.

Meanwhile, the nominations for the election to the BJP National President will take place on Monday. Nabin will also file the nomination later in the day in New Delhi.

Congratulating Nabin on his elevation, Prasad described the development as a major endorsement of youth-driven and merit-based leadership within the BJP.

At 45, Nitin Nabin has become the youngest National Working President of the BJP, a move the party says reflects its rejection of dynastic politics and rigid seniority norms.

The Tamil Nadu BJP highlighted Nabin's political rise from a grassroots worker to a five-time MLA and minister in Bihar, describing it as a model of organisational discipline and sustained political commitment.

According to Prasad, Nabin's journey reinforces the BJP's internal culture of grooming leaders through performance, accountability, and mass connect.

Prasad said Nabin's tenure would further strengthen the BJP's national strategy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the electoral planning of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added that Tamil Nadu would be a key focus area as the party seeks to expand its footprint in southern India and position itself as a principal political alternative in the state.

The Tamil Nadu BJP reiterated its criticism of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of corruption, dynastic governance, administrative failures, and divisive politics.

Prasad said public dissatisfaction with the DMK government was steadily increasing, creating space for a development-oriented alternative.

Referring to Nitin Nabin's recent visit to the state, Prasad said his participation in Pongal celebrations and interactions with party workers demonstrated respect for Tamil culture and traditions, while energising the party cadre at the grassroots level.

The BJP said it would intensify booth-level mobilisation, outreach programmes, and issue-based campaigns in the run-up to the 2026 polls, focusing on employment generation, infrastructure development, rural empowerment, and social justice.