Immediate announcement of 12th PRC demanded

Guntur: A state-level council meeting of the All Andhra Pradesh Government Class IV Employees Central Association (AP JAC Amaravati affiliate) was held at Sri Srinivasa Bhavan here on Sunday under the chairmanship of state president S Malleswara Rao.

AP JAC Amaravati State Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu urged the government to immediately announce the long-pending 12th Pay Revision Commission, noting that nearly two years had already been lost.

He requested that priority be given to clearing pending arrears, especially in cases related to deceased employees, retirees, and medical bills. During the meeting, elections to the new state executive committee of the association were conducted.

The entire panel led by S Malleswara Rao and T Chennappa was unanimously elected.

Accordingly, Malleswara Rao (Guntur district) was elected state president for a third consecutive term, while Chennappa (Anantapur district) was elected state general secretary.

Other elected office-bearers include associate presidents E Maddileti (Kurnool), treasurer YV Krishnarao (Krishna), honorary president E Subramanyam (Chittoor).