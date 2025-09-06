Live
Anti-Corruption Week Observed at UBI, Kadapa
Kadapa: Union Bank of India, Kadapa Regional Office, marked Anti-Corruption Week with a series of awareness and service programs in Kadapa on Friday. Regional Manager Lakshmi Tulasi emphasized that a corruption-free society is key to national development and urged all to uphold honesty and integrity.
Activities included pledge-taking, awareness meetings, social service initiatives, financial literacy training, sports events, and a vigilance walkathon. Deputy Regional Managers Ranjit Kumar, SK Bhasha, Vigilance Officer Santosh Kumar, and staff participated in large numbers.
