Anti-Corruption Week Observed at UBI, Kadapa

Kadapa: Union Bank of India, Kadapa Regional Office, marked Anti-Corruption Week with a series of awareness and service programs in Kadapa on Friday. Regional Manager Lakshmi Tulasi emphasized that a corruption-free society is key to national development and urged all to uphold honesty and integrity.

Activities included pledge-taking, awareness meetings, social service initiatives, financial literacy training, sports events, and a vigilance walkathon. Deputy Regional Managers Ranjit Kumar, SK Bhasha, Vigilance Officer Santosh Kumar, and staff participated in large numbers.