‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ trailer unleashes epic action

The makers of one of the most awaited cinematic events of the year, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, have released its much-anticipated trailer. After ‘Dhurandhar’ became a box-office sensation and emerged as one of the biggest Hindi film successes of all time, the sequel arrives on a far grander canvas, taking the intensity to an entirely new level.

In the trailer, Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi with striking intensity. This time, he appears in dual roles — Jaskirat and Hamza. The story’s key characters include R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as the fearsome ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as the powerful SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The trailer signals the beginning of a massive revenge saga, packed with intensely choreographed action sequences, sharp dialogues, and crowd-pleasing moments that promise thunderous applause in theatres.

The tagline “Homsla. Eendhan. Badla.” hints at the driving emotional force behind this revenge drama.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This high-octane spy action entertainer is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, ahead of Eid. The story of unsung heroes unfolds on the big screen worldwide on the same date.