Jagapathi Babu’s ‘Vadala’ first look unveiled

‘Vadala’ is a mystery suspense thriller directed by Akella V. Krishna, starring versatile actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. The film is being produced by Kishore Naidu Chirumamilla and Tammareddy Bharadwaj under the Charita Chitra banner, with the blessings of Narayana Das Narang.

The makers recently released the film’s first look. In the poster, Jagapathi Babu’s presence is the main highlight. His intense look and the cool confidence seen behind the glasses indicate the strength of his character. The backdrop, divided between blue and red tones, creates a sense that a major mystery is hidden behind the girl’s face. Overall, the poster further heightens curiosity about the film.

A talented technical team is working on the project. The director of photography is Chota K. Naidu ISC, the editor is Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and the music is composed by Karthik B. Kodakandla. Lakshmi Bhupala is serving as the writer.

‘Vadala’ will be released in theatres soon.