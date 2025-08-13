Anti-ragging week begins at AKNU

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district principal judge Gandham Sunitha inaugurated the anti-ragging week programme at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), stating that ragging is a psychological disorder where people derive pleasure from causing distress to others. She warned that ragging is a heinous crime and those who participate in it will face severe consequences. The programme began on Tuesday at the NTR Convention Centre, where Judge Sunitha garlanded the statue of Adikavi Nannaya.

Speaking at the event, she stressed the importance of students being aware of the law. She urged senior students to set a good example for their juniors, advocating for a culture of friendship and mutual respect rather than intimidation. She noted that not all students come from the same family background and encouraged everyone to abandon superiority complexes and inferiority complexes.

Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sathupati Prasanna Sree announced that the anti-ragging week will continue until August 18.

She stated that the university is committed to creating a positive environment for new students. The vice-chancellor described the university as a beacon of knowledge, unity, and respect, and said everyone must uphold these values. She made it clear that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for ragging, whether physical, verbal, or digital.

She added that anti-ragging committees and squads are actively monitoring hostels, classrooms, and common areas, with CCTV surveillance and surprise inspections in place to curb misconduct. The vice-chancellor administered an oath to all attendees, pledging not to engage in ragging.

Following the inauguration, Judge Sunitha and Vice-Chancellor Prasanna Sree planted saplings on the university campus. The university honoured the district principal judge with a memento. Registrar Prof KV Swamy, Dean of Student Affairs Prof N Udaya Bhaskar, university legal officer Nandepu Nagendra Rao, and senior advocate V Umamaheswari were among the participants.