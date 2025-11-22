Antimicrobial resistance awareness rally held

Ongole: The Government Medical College’s Microbiology Department is observing the World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week from November 18 to 24, in Ongole.

Under the guidance of Principal Dr P Ashok Kumar and Medical Superintendent Dr Manikyarao, an AMR awareness rally was conducted on Friday from the college to the hospital, raising public consciousness about Antimicrobial Resistance.

The theme of the year for the awareness week is ‘Act now, protect our present, secure our future.’ Faculty members, postgraduates, and undergraduate students participated enthusiastically.

The week featured educational sessions, interactive programmes and public awareness campaigns focused on responsible antibiotic use, the growing AMR threat, and combating AMR through the ‘One Health’ approach. The officials emphasised that creating awareness among doctors, students, and the general public about AMR is crucial for protecting future generations’ healthcare.