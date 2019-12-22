Anu Institute holds free medical camp in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A free medical camp was organised for neonatal at the Anu Institute of Neuro and Cardiac Sciences at the launch of Neonatal Neurology department which received a good response, said pediatric neurologist V Nataraj.

Addressing the media, he said that a few neonatal suffer neurological problems like epilepsy (fits), growth problem, unable to walk properly, mental growth, weakness of nerves and muscles, peculiar behaviour in classroom (school failure) were examined and tests were conducted free.

He said that Anu Hospital has the latest and advanced treatment available for neonatal neuro-problems which is first of its kind in AP with 24/7 service available. He further said that diagnosis for neuro related problems will be done on discount prices. Hospital MD G Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.