AP Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu Assures Support for Flood-Damaged Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu has pledged swift assistance to farmers who have suffered losses. Following a review meeting held at the AP Secretariat on Sunday, the minister outlined critical measures to support affected agricultural communities.



Minister Atchannaidu reported that 80% of the required seeds have already been distributed to farmers whose crops were damaged. He emphasized the government's commitment to expedite seed distribution, stating, “Orders have been issued for immediate implementation of seed distribution.”

The minister highlighted the significant impact of the recent storms, noting that approximately 1406 hectares of Narumalu, which were ready for paddy harvesting, along with 33,000 hectares of planted rice crops, have been inundated. In his address to the media, he reassured farmers, saying, “There is no need to worry.”

As part of the relief efforts, approximately 6356 quintals of paddy seeds have been prepared for distribution at Rythu Seva Kendras across several districts, including East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, and Anakapalli. The minister announced that farmers whose rice and paddy crops have been affected by the rains will be eligible for an 80% discount on seeds at these centers.