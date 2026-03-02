AP archers shine in Khelo India NTPC South Zone tournament

Vijayawada: Archersfrom Andhra Pradesh delivered an impressive performance in the compound category on the second day of the Khelo India NTPC South Zone Open Archery Tournament 2026 for Men & Women, held in Puducherry from February 27 to March 1.

The tournament, conducted under the aegis of the Archery Association of India (AAI), the Puducherry Archery Association (PAA), and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), featured senior recurve and compound events at the The Study – Local International sports complex.

In the women’s compound individual event, KAS Lehya Reddy of the Cherukuri Olga Archery Academy, representing Andhra Pradesh, secured the silver medal after narrowly losing to Tamil Nadu’s Veenisha Sri in the final. She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

In the men’s compound individual category, B Raviteja of Andhra Pradesh clinched the silver medal, along with a cash award of Rs 15,000, after finishing runner-up to Tamil Nadu’s Bhuvan Ram Sinha. Another Andhra Pradesh archer, K Bharat Kumar, finished fourth after losing to Telangana’s Vishnuvardhan in the bronze medal match and received a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Andhra Pradesh Archery Association Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, Secretary BV Ramana, Treasurer Cherukuri Krishna Kumari, Judges Committee Chairman Vijaya Bharadwaj, along with coach Naveen Kumar and other officials, congratulated the medal winners and participants for their commendable performance at the prestigious South Zone event.