AP Assembly Budget Session to commence from. February 24

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly is set to commence its Budget Session on the 24th of this month, with the Governor addressing both houses on the opening day. The session is expected to last approximately three weeks, with reports indicating that it may span over 20 days, inclusive of holidays.

A crucial meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will take place on the first day to finalize the number of days for the assembly's sessions. The government is preparing to present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday, the 28th of this month.

In preparation for the assembly sessions, orientation classes for MLAs will be held on the 22nd and 23rd. This two-day workshop aims to educate new members on the house rules, their roles within the assembly, expected conduct, and decorum. Notably, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is anticipated to participate in the awareness classes on the first day, although it remains uncertain whether he will attend in person in Amaravati or connect virtually. Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, is also expected to be part of this orientation program.

Ministers have been instructed to come fully prepared to address queries related to their respective departments during the sessions. As the assembly session approaches, all eyes are on the government's plans and the discussions that will shape the upcoming financial year.