AP Assembly Budget Sessions: 11 TDP MLAs suspended for the day

Andhra Pradesh assembly budget meetings continued for the seventh day on Wednesday Meanwhile, TDP members continued their agitation and had insisted on a debate on the Jangareddygudem incident in West Godavari district.



The TDP MLAs went to the podium and chanted slogans against the government. There was chaos in the house for a while as the opposition leaders displayed placards and protested demanding a judicial inquiry into Jangareddygudem's death.

The assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram was outraged at the behavior of TDP members in the House and adjourned the House for 15 minutes due to the protests of TDP MLAs.

However, eleven TDP members were suspended from AP assembly as the proceedings of the House were being hampered. The TDP members including Rammohan, Bhavani, Chinarajappa, Venkatanaidu, Jogeshwara Rao, Ramakrishna Babu, Ramaraju, Ravi Kumar, Sambasiva Rao and Prasad were suspended.