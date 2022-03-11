AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Buggana Rajendranath to introduce the budget today

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to introduce the budget in the assembly today. AP people are anxiously awaiting the allocations in the budget. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the state annual budget while Minister Kanna Babu will introduce the agriculture budget. Information that the government, which has been exercising for a long time on the design of the budget, is putting a lot of emphasis on welfare. Despite the economic condition of the state has not improved, CM Jagan is aiming for public welfare. The party leaders said the budget will reflect the aspirations of the people.



While the budget was introduced with an estimate of Rs. 2.30 lakh crore in 2021-22, it is reported that this time it will be more than Rs. 2.50 lakh crore rupees. With elections in the next two years, it looks like the budget is going to carry public welfare first. It seems likely that more funds will be allocated in the budget, especially for Navaratnalu.

It is learned that there will be huge allocations in the budget for Jagananna colonies, education, and even medicine. It is a matter of debate whether there will be allocations in this budget for new schemes as well as for the schemes currently being implemented. It seems that there are allocations in the budget to give priority to all sectors.

However, CM Jagan is focusing exclusively on medicine and education. On the other hand, there is information that agriculture has been given priority. The Assembly will approve the budget today.