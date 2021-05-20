 Top
AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Here are the major allocations for various schemes

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session are underway and the finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the 2021-22 annual budget in the Assembly on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session are underway and the finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the 2021-22 annual budget in the Assembly on Thursday. The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. A large scale of allocations were given for welfare in this budget with Rs. 28,237 crore for BC sub-plan, Rs. 3,306 crore for farmer welfare, Rs. 5,478 crore for EBC welfare, Rs. 359 crore for Brahmin welfare, Rs. 17,403 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs. 6,131 crore for ST sub-plan. Minister Kannababu introduced the agriculture budget. The Assembly mourned the deaths of several former MLAs as the house began.

Here are the Budget allocations are as follows.

  1. BC sub-plan: Rs 28,237 crore
  2. SC Sub Plan: Rs.17,403 crore
  3. EST sub-plan: Rs 6,131 crore
  4. Farmer welfare: Rs 3,306 crore
  5. EBC Welfare: Rs 5,478 crore
  6. Brahmin welfare: Rs 359 crore
  7. Minority Action Plan: Rs 1,756 crore
  8. For children plan: Rs. 16,748 crore
  9. Women's development: Rs 47,283.21 crore
  10. Agricultural schemes: Rs.11,210 crore
  11. Educational schemes: Rs.24,624 crore
  12. Medical and Health: Rs 13,830 crore
  13. YSR Pension Kanuka: Rs 17,000 crore
  14. YSR Rythu Bharosa: Rs 3,845 crore
  15. Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Rs 2,500 crore
  16. Jagananna Vasathi Deevena: Rs 2,223.15 crore
  17. YSR-PM crop insurance: Rs 1802 crore
  18. Dwacra communities: Rs.865 crore
  19. Urban Dwacra women: Rs 247 crore
  20. Zero interest payments to farmers: Rs.500 crore
  21. YSR-Kapu Nestam: Rs.500 crore
  22. YSR Jagananna Chedodu: Rs 300 crore
  23. YSR-Vahana Mitra: Rs 285 crore
  24. YSR Netanna Nestam: Rs 190 crore
  25. YSR Matsyakara Bharosa: Rs 120 crore
  26. Diesel subsidy for fishermen: Rs 50 crore
  27. Payments to Agrigold victims: Rs 200 crore
  28. Compensation to farmers: Rs 20 crore
  29. Law Nestham: Rs 16.64 crore
  30. EBC Nestham: Rs 500 crore
  31. YSR Asara: Rs 6,337 crore
  32. Amma Vodi: Rs 6,107 crore
  33. YSR Cheyutha: Rs 4,455 crore
  34. Farmer Schemes: Rs.11,210.80 crore
