AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Here are the major allocations for various schemes

Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session are underway and the finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the 2021-22 annual budget in the Assembly on Thursday. The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. A large scale of allocations were given for welfare in this budget with Rs. 28,237 crore for BC sub-plan, Rs. 3,306 crore for farmer welfare, Rs. 5,478 crore for EBC welfare, Rs. 359 crore for Brahmin welfare, Rs. 17,403 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs. 6,131 crore for ST sub-plan. Minister Kannababu introduced the agriculture budget. The Assembly mourned the deaths of several former MLAs as the house began.
Here are the Budget allocations are as follows.
- BC sub-plan: Rs 28,237 crore
- SC Sub Plan: Rs.17,403 crore
- EST sub-plan: Rs 6,131 crore
- Farmer welfare: Rs 3,306 crore
- EBC Welfare: Rs 5,478 crore
- Brahmin welfare: Rs 359 crore
- Minority Action Plan: Rs 1,756 crore
- For children plan: Rs. 16,748 crore
- Women's development: Rs 47,283.21 crore
- Agricultural schemes: Rs.11,210 crore
- Educational schemes: Rs.24,624 crore
- Medical and Health: Rs 13,830 crore
- YSR Pension Kanuka: Rs 17,000 crore
- YSR Rythu Bharosa: Rs 3,845 crore
- Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Rs 2,500 crore
- Jagananna Vasathi Deevena: Rs 2,223.15 crore
- YSR-PM crop insurance: Rs 1802 crore
- Dwacra communities: Rs.865 crore
- Urban Dwacra women: Rs 247 crore
- Zero interest payments to farmers: Rs.500 crore
- YSR-Kapu Nestam: Rs.500 crore
- YSR Jagananna Chedodu: Rs 300 crore
- YSR-Vahana Mitra: Rs 285 crore
- YSR Netanna Nestam: Rs 190 crore
- YSR Matsyakara Bharosa: Rs 120 crore
- Diesel subsidy for fishermen: Rs 50 crore
- Payments to Agrigold victims: Rs 200 crore
- Compensation to farmers: Rs 20 crore
- Law Nestham: Rs 16.64 crore
- EBC Nestham: Rs 500 crore
- YSR Asara: Rs 6,337 crore
- Amma Vodi: Rs 6,107 crore
- YSR Cheyutha: Rs 4,455 crore
