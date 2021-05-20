AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Here are the major allocations for various schemes

Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session are underway and the finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the 2021-22 annual budget in the Assembly on Thursday. The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. A large scale of allocations were given for welfare in this budget with Rs. 28,237 crore for BC sub-plan, Rs. 3,306 crore for farmer welfare, Rs. 5,478 crore for EBC welfare, Rs. 359 crore for Brahmin welfare, Rs. 17,403 crore for SC sub-plan and Rs. 6,131 crore for ST sub-plan. Minister Kannababu introduced the agriculture budget. The Assembly mourned the deaths of several former MLAs as the house began.



