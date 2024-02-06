AP Assembly Budget sessions: House adjourned amid TDP protest at speaker podium

On the second day of the AP assembly, chaos erupted as slogans were chanted by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). They protested at the speaker's podium, demanding a debate on the adjournment motion. Despite the protests, the speech on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech commenced.

The TDP members continued their agitation even while YSRCP member Sudhakar Babu was speaking. Sudhakar Babu expressed his anger towards the TDP members for their conduct, particularly their attempt to physically touch the speaker.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party members further protested at the Speaker's chair and chanting slogans. Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram, stood at the podium in protest and subsequently called for a tea break.