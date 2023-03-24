AP assembly Budget sessions: TDP members suspended for violating rules

On the last day of Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session, TDP members obstructed the activities of the Assembly crossed the red line by violating the rules and raised slogans at the podium despite repeated warnings from the Speaker. TDP members rushed to the speaker's chair as a result, TDP members were suspended from the assembly.



Meanwhile, the Health Minister Vidadala Rajini lashed out that TDP saying that the TDP has regime. Speaking during the question hour, she said that CM Jagan is credited with increasing 3,138 procedures in Arogya Sri.



Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will introduce the Currency Exchange Bill in the House. BC Welfare Minister Venugopala Krishna will introduce a resolution asking the Center to include Boya and Valmiki in the ST list. Minister Meruga Nagarjuna will move a resolution asking the Center to include Dalit Christians in the list of SCs.

