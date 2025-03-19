Live
AP assembly congratulates astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore over safe return
In a gesture of admiration and appreciation, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has extended congratulations to Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore upon their safe return to Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station.
During the assembly session, Speaker Chinthakayala Ayyannapatrudu emphasized the significance of their safe return, calling it a remarkable development in the realm of space exploration. He commended the courage and resilience displayed by astronauts, stating that their endeavors serve as a source of inspiration for humanity.
Ayyannapatrudu further praised Sunita Williams for her exemplary bravery and notable contributions to space research, acknowledging her as a role model for aspiring scientists and explorers in India and around the world. The assembly's recognition of these astronauts underscores the importance of human achievements in space exploration and the potential for scientific advancements in the future.