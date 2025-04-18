AP Assembly Estimates Committee praises TTD for pilgrim services

Tirumala: The Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Estimates Committee praised the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its excellent services to pilgrims. The committee, which held a meeting with TTD officials on Thursday, reviewed various services including social service activities and pilgrim facilities.

The committee noted significant improvement in pilgrim services compared to previous years. Committee Chairman Vegulla Jogeswar Rao stated that pilgrim services are a continuous process and urged TTD to keep enhancing their quality.

Committee member Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju shared his recent experience at Tirumala, where he fell sick and received immediate and effective treatment at Aswini Hospital. He appreciated the medical services provided by TTD.

The members also commended TTD’s efforts in maintaining sanitation, cleanliness, and greenery both in Tirumala and the foothill areas. They noted that the constant monitoring to ensure pilgrims face no inconvenience is praiseworthy.

The committee suggested strengthening TTD’s digital media to better promote its programs like Srivari Vaibhavam and to connect with the younger generation. It also recommended installing portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Padmavathi Ammavaru in all guesthouses and playing devotional songs, including Govinda Namavali and bhajans, until 10 p.m.

TTD Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary informed the committee that, as per the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions, efforts are underway to further improve Srivari Seva by involving skilled personnel across departments. He said TTD has started repairing and reconstructing old guesthouses, avoiding new constructions as per the High Court’s orders.

He added that steps have been taken to ensure prompt repayment of deposits to devotees and to prevent misuse of facilities. Emergency medical care is available at Vaikuntam Queue Complexes 1 and 2.

The EO also mentioned that TTD provides stone idols of Swami Varu and Ammavaru to devotees and free idols up to five feet to temples in weaker section colonies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier, the committee members had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Senior officials welcomed them at the Mahadwaram and guided them into the temple. Later, at the Ranganayaka Mandapam, priests offered Vedic blessings and TTD officials presented Theertha Prasadam. The EO also gave a PowerPoint presentation on TTD services department-wise.