AP Assembly from June 19 likely

The first meeting Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Tuesday at Secretariat in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada : The first meeting Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Tuesday at Secretariat in Vijayawada. The cabinet will ratify the five issues including abolition of Land titling act. This was the first file on which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed after taking charge on Thursday.

The State Assembly is likely to meet from Wednesday to enable the newly elected members to take oath and elect the new Speaker.

