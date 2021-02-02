AP Assembly Privilege Committee to meet today over ministers complaint on SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privilege Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m today. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took the ministers' complaint against SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seriously. In this context, Speaker Tammineni recommended the matter to the Privilege Committee. The Privilege Committee is scheduled to meet virtually on the issue of ministers' complaints against SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

The committee will decide on the matter of sending a notice to Nimmagadda after first inquiring into the matters complained of. The committee will discuss the developments, give notices to the SEC and ask for an explanation. Government officials have recalled the incident where the government has taken action against the SEC in Maharashtra in 2006.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana complained to the speaker that the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has tarnished their image in the letter complaint to the governor. The speaker sent a letter to the Privilege committee on Monday to look into the matter. Currently, as the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is having dispute with SEC, it remains to be seen that what action would privilege committee take on SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh.