Just In
Goshamahal Welfare Assn petition Collector seeking withdrawal of Osmania Hosp plans at stadium
Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties in Goshamahal, under the banner of the Goshamahal Welfare Association, submitted a memorandum to the District Collector requesting withdrawal of the proposed construction of Osmania Hospital at the stadium.
Led by BJP leader D Gopalji, they met the Collector, along with residents, and requested the Collector to shift the hospital to the old premises or to any convenient place.
“The reason for our request is the huge population residing on all four sides of the stadium. Building such a big hospital would create some problems, like scarcity of water. It will affect the entire area, as most of Goshamahal is thickly populated,” said Gopalji.
The residents also brought to the Collector’s notice that in the five km radius of the area there was no open ground for conserving harvested water. If the stadium is demolished for building the hospital, youth and children will be deprived of sports facilities and other amusements.
Senior citizens of the area who regularly use the stadium for morning and evening walks will also be affected and deprived of space for walking.
That apart, there were huge trees providing fresh air and shelter in the locality. With the hospital proposal, the trees will be felled, creating an environmental imbalance, the residents said.