Live
- Japan: Citizens protest US military-related sexual violence
- Buy on dips strategy working well in Indian stock market amid sharp rebound
- Sri Lanka concludes sovereign bond restructuring
- Lal Krishna Advani hospitalised at Delhi's Apollo Hospital
- Modi performs puja at Triveni
- Jammu records season’s lowest minimum temperature as Kashmir valley shivers
- Scheme to give Rs 1K to women to be rolled out in 15 days
- Flirty Texts That Turn into Dates
- ‘Asli’ Sonakshi shares a glimpse of herself in ‘golden hour’
- Shraddha Kapoor took ‘thepla’ for her ‘foreign’ trip
Just In
Atchannaidu expresses concern over fall in tomato price
Says the marketing dept will purchase tomatoes at Rs 8 per kg from farmers at Pattikonda mar-ket yard and supply it to markets across the State
Vijayawada: Minister for Agriculture and Marketing K Atchannaidu ex-pressed concern here on Friday over the fall in tomato price in Pattikonda market yard in Kurnool district.
Reacting to the news, the Minister announced that the marketing department would purchase tomatoes from farmers at the rate of Rs 8 per kg and the same would be supplied to all the markets across the State for the same price.
He instructed the officials to purchase tomatoes without considering profit and loss in the Pattikonda market yard at Kurnool at Rs 8-a-kg. The tomatoes should be supplied to all markets across the State at the same price.
The officials said that the import of tomatoes from the neighbouring States and low quality rain-fed tomato avail-able in the market resulted in the fall in the price.
Anyway, the Minister instructed the marketing department officials to start purchasing tomatoes immediately for the benefit of farmers as well as consumers.