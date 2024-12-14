Indiramma Housing scheme 4L applications received in RR dist

Rangareddy: The recently introduced mobile app to identify the eligible applicants for the Indiramma housing scheme has attracted nearly four lakh applications in Ranga Reddy district. As the gram panchayat elections are supposed to be held next year, officials were told to complete identification of eligible families under the scheme by the month-end.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy, speaking at a review meeting, said 3,75,013 applications were received so far from different parts of the district under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He asked officials to verify the beneficiaries on the field thoroughly, leaving no room for any kind of irregularities. The panchayat secretary, ward officer, and other officials have been appointed and instructed to complete the process of verifying the eligible families by the month-end.

According to the Collector, 3,500 houses will be constructed in each constituency in the district. A team of officials was provided with special training to scrutinise and identify the eligible at both the municipal and mandal levels and were told to strictly follow the guidelines while collecting details and uploading them in the specially designed application, leaving no scope for errors,” he added.

Control rooms will be set up in each mandal and municipality to dispel doubts and issues being faced by the team during the door-to-door survey. However, the team should ensure that the collection of details will be carried out carefully, leaving no scope for errors that may attract strict action against errant officials, the Collector warned.

During the first phase, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to applicants having their own land to construct the house under the scheme. The applicants who don’t have land will be covered in the second phase,” informed DC Naik, district project director (housing).

A door-to-door survey, he further said, to identify the eligible applicants, has begun in some parts of the district; it will pick up pace from Friday as the task was to be completed by the month-end.