Ensure success of Mathematic Talent exam

Karimnagar: As part of the National Mathematics Day celebrations, mandal-level Mathematics Talent Tests were conducted, from which eight students were selected across various mediums. These students will now participate in the district-level competition scheduled for Sunday, December 15, at Blue Bells School, Hanuman Nagar, Karimnagar.
The Telangana Mathematics Forum (TMF) coordinators from all 16 mandals in Karimnagar district are requested to ensure that the selected students from each medium are brought to the venue on time.
Additionally, three students from each government Urdu medium school are to be directly brought to the district-level competition.
TMF urged all mandals to extend the same level of collective effort and effectiveness shown during the successful organization of the mandal-level talent tests to make the district-level competition a success as well.
Telangana Mathematics Forum Karimnagar founder president Janga Manohar Reddy has wished for success of Math talent exams.