Sana Satish Babu elected unanimously for RS
Highlights
Kakinada: TDP leader Sana Satish Babu has been elected unani-mously for Rajya Sabha on Friday. He received the certifi-cate of election from the returning officer on Friday.
During the last general elections, the TDP leader was not given a chance to contest for the LS polls as the seat was allotted to Jana Sena.
Consequently, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has de-cided to field Sana Satish Babu to Rajya Sabha. He was declared unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Sana Satish is one of the close associates of TDP national general secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh, who report-edly suggested his name.
