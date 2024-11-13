AP assembly session Begins with question hour, Key issues raised

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session commenced with a question hour where the members raised crucial issues, including the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme and the presence of women police personnel in the state secretariat.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar raised questions regarding the Chintalapudi lift irrigation project. In response, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu addressed their concerns, providing detailed answers about the scheme's progress and implementation.

Another significant topic of discussion during the session was the presence of women police officers in the secretariat. MLAs Koona Ravi Kumar, Tangirala Soumya, Gauru Charita Reddy, Miriyala Sirisha Devi, Reddappagari Madhavi, and N Vijayashree raised questions regarding the system and its effectiveness. In her reply, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha explained the measures taken to ensure women's representation in the police force at the secretariat.

Further, the assembly witnessed confusion surrounding the roles and responsibilities of women welfare secretaries at village and ward secretariats. Several MLAs sought clarification on the job charts and accountability of these officials. There was a strong sentiment that the women welfare secretaries should not be held accountable to multiple departments.