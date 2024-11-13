AP Assembly Session: Minister Nara Lokesh Addresses DSC notification

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh provided insights into the DSC recruitment during a question hour. He highlighted the significance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recruitment process, stating that since its inception, the party has implemented 11 DSCs and successfully filled 150,000 teaching positions.

Minister Lokesh pointed out that nine of these DSCs were conducted during former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's tenure. He emphasized the government's commitment to education, noting that the very first signature of the current administration upon taking office was for the Mega DSC initiative.

Looking ahead, he announced plans to issue a notification aimed at filling 16,000 teacher posts soon. Minister Lokesh attributed a 93% success rate in recruitment to the perseverance and struggles of unemployed youth in the state. He reiterated the government’s commitment to job creation, emphasizing that fulfilling the promise of 2 million jobs is at the forefront of their Super Six Manifesto.

Regarding ongoing challenges, Lokesh mentioned that authorities have been tasked with reviewing the backlog of cases related to DSC from previous years. He assured the assembly that adequate time was being requested to address these issues, and the department is expected to ensure that the current notification will cover all necessary vacancies.

Minister Lokesh stated that all pending teaching positions will be filled next year with a sense of urgency, describing it as a 'war basis' commitment towards enhancing the state's educational framework.