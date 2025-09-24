Live
AP Assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces Chittoor University Plans
The Andhra Pradesh State Assembly continues its sessions, now entering the fifth day, with a Question and Answer segment underway. MLA Gurajala Jaganmohan raised the topic of a new university in Chittoor district, prompting a response from Minister Nara Lokesh.
Minister Lokesh indicated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is actively considering the establishment of a university in the Chittoor constituency. He noted that the government is exploring the possibility of setting up both private and government universities in the area as per the Chief Minister's directives.
Highlighting the existing Dravidian University in Chittoor district, Lokesh emphasised its linguistic significance and pledged ongoing efforts for its development. He expressed confidence in the establishment of government colleges aimed at competing with private institutions, announcing plans for a government junior college in each mandal.
Furthermore, Lokesh discussed the implementation of a 'one class, one teacher' initiative across 9,600 primary schools in the state, asserting that no other Indian state has launched such a programme. He outlined ambitious goals for achieving improved educational outcomes in government schools and stressed the importance of instilling moral values at a young age to foster societal change.