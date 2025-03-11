Live
- IIT Delhi researchers develop advanced photodetector to boost high-speed optical communication
- PM Modi hands over OCI cards to Mauritius President, First Lady
- Bhupesh Baghel accuses BJP of using ED raids to defame him
- Chandrababu advocates for safety of women, says govt. will take strict action against it
- Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for his new film at same spot where he shot for debut movie in Jaipur
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Size and Key Features Revealed
- Yuva All Stars Championship: Junior Steelers, Yoddhas, Mumba win on Day 5
- TSPSC Group-2 Exam Results Released: Full Schedule and Paper Details
- Samsung Festive Sale: Exciting Deals on Premium AI Smart TVs with Cashback, Free Gifts, and Flexible Payment Options
- Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal honoured to be nominated for Hockey India Annual Awards
Just In
AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state
In a significant announcement during the ongoing AP Assembly session, State Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh revealed plans to establish 125 new special needs schools across the state.
In a significant announcement during the ongoing AP Assembly session, State Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh revealed plans to establish 125 new special needs schools across the state. The statement came in response to concerns raised by Yelamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijayakumar regarding the challenges parents face when caring for children with special needs.
During the Question and Answer session, MLA Vijayakumar emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper teacher-student ratio for special needs children, advocating that such measures are crucial to help them thrive.
Minister Lokesh responded by highlighting the central government's establishment of a Rehabilitation Council dedicated to providing special education to nine out of 21 categories of disabilities. He noted that there are currently 679 Bhavita centers operating in the state, staffed with 1,358 teachers catering to the needs of 41,119 registered individuals with disabilities. He assured that the new centers are expected to be sanctioned as part of the 2025-26 central budget allocation, with one school proposed for each municipality.
Furthermore, Minister Lokesh detailed the teacher-student ratios, specifying that it should be 1:10 in primary schools and 1:15 in secondary schools. He acknowledged the necessity for additional teacher recruitment at the secondary level to meet these ratios effectively.
To foster innovation in education, Lokesh announced plans to form a committee that will explore new technologies and teaching methodologies, aiming to enhance the support for children with special needs and their families in Andhra Pradesh.