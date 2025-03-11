AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state

In a significant announcement during the ongoing AP Assembly session, State Education, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh revealed plans to establish 125 new special needs schools across the state. The statement came in response to concerns raised by Yelamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijayakumar regarding the challenges parents face when caring for children with special needs.

During the Question and Answer session, MLA Vijayakumar emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper teacher-student ratio for special needs children, advocating that such measures are crucial to help them thrive.

Minister Lokesh responded by highlighting the central government's establishment of a Rehabilitation Council dedicated to providing special education to nine out of 21 categories of disabilities. He noted that there are currently 679 Bhavita centers operating in the state, staffed with 1,358 teachers catering to the needs of 41,119 registered individuals with disabilities. He assured that the new centers are expected to be sanctioned as part of the 2025-26 central budget allocation, with one school proposed for each municipality.

Furthermore, Minister Lokesh detailed the teacher-student ratios, specifying that it should be 1:10 in primary schools and 1:15 in secondary schools. He acknowledged the necessity for additional teacher recruitment at the secondary level to meet these ratios effectively.

To foster innovation in education, Lokesh announced plans to form a committee that will explore new technologies and teaching methodologies, aiming to enhance the support for children with special needs and their families in Andhra Pradesh.