  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly Sessions Continue: Speakers allows for question hour

AP Assembly Sessions Continue: Speakers allows for question hour
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings continued on the second day, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu started the house with question hour session during the first hour.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings continued on the second day, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu started the house with question hour session during the first hour. This opportunity allowed MLAs to voice pressing issues affecting their constituencies.

Among the concerns raised was the remark from Tadikonda MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar, who highlighted significant irregularities in the renovation of schools across the state.

The other members of the house are also briefing the issues of their constituencies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X