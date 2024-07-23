AP Assembly Sessions Continue: Speakers allows for question hour

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings continued on the second day, with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu started the house with question hour session during the first hour. This opportunity allowed MLAs to voice pressing issues affecting their constituencies.

Among the concerns raised was the remark from Tadikonda MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar, who highlighted significant irregularities in the renovation of schools across the state.

The other members of the house are also briefing the issues of their constituencies.