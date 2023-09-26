AP assembly sessions: Fourth day session begins, to discuss on fibre grid case

The fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions has begun a while ago. It is learned that the assembly would have a discussion on the fiber grid scam followed by a discussion on the agriculture sector.

In the Legislative Council, members will focus on the skill development scam, and there will also be a discussion on the education sector.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is likely to introduce the Civil Court amendment bill in the house and have a discussion on it.

The five-day assembly session will end on Wednesday. The TDP members have boycotted the assembly sessions over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu stating that it is an illegal arrest.





On the other hand, Legislative council sessions also begun wherein PDF members issued the adjournment resolution on the job security of contract outsourcing employees Kasturba Vidyalayas. However, the chairman of the council rejected the adjournment motion.



