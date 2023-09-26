Live
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
- Golconda Fort gets fresh start; community cleaning by NCC cadets
Just In
AP assembly sessions: Fourth day session begins, to discuss on fibre grid case
The Andhra Pradesh assembly on the fourth day would have a discussion on the fiber grid scam followed by a discussion on the agriculture sector.
The fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions has begun a while ago. It is learned that the assembly would have a discussion on the fiber grid scam followed by a discussion on the agriculture sector.
In the Legislative Council, members will focus on the skill development scam, and there will also be a discussion on the education sector.
The government of Andhra Pradesh is likely to introduce the Civil Court amendment bill in the house and have a discussion on it.
The five-day assembly session will end on Wednesday. The TDP members have boycotted the assembly sessions over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu stating that it is an illegal arrest.
On the other hand, Legislative council sessions also begun wherein PDF members issued the adjournment resolution on the job security of contract outsourcing employees Kasturba Vidyalayas. However, the chairman of the council rejected the adjournment motion.