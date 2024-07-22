AP Assembly sessions: Governor hails Chandrababu, says govt. committed to inclusive development

During the commencement of the Assembly sessions, Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer hailed Chief Minister Chandrababu as a visionary leader who is committed to inclusive development in the state. Governor Nazeer addressed both Houses and expressed his admiration for the efforts made by Chandrababu since becoming CM in 2014.

Governor Nazeer highlighted the challenges faced by AP due to the partition, including the loss of the capital Hyderabad. He commended Chandrababu for his hard work in developing the state and constructing a new capital. The governor noted that between 2014 and 2019, there was a significant influx of investments in AP, leading to growth and development.

Governor Nazeer expressed concerns over losses suffered across various sectors in the previous government. He acknowledged the active participation of the people in the election process and their desire for change.

Governor wished the elected public representatives and urged the members of the Assembly to fulfill the aspirations of the people and work towards continued progress and development in Andhra Pradesh.

Further in his addressal, Governor Abdul Nazeer stated that Polavaram project is lifeline of A.P, which was neglected in the previous government with reverse tendering. He said that the energy sector suffered a loss of Rs.1,29,000 crore in the previous government. "Atrocities on the SCs ,STs were on rise in the state during the previous government rule," governor said.

He said that as part of fulfilling poll promises,new government abolished Land Titling Act, Anna Canteens will be reopened soon.