AP assembly speaker Ayyannapatrudu extends Telugu Language Day greetings, Calls for Preservation of Culture

On the occasion of Telugu Language Day, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the Telugu-speaking states and to Telugu communities across the globe.

In his remarks, Patrudu emphasized that the Telugu language serves as a vital emblem of the region's culture and traditions, highlighting its unique qualities that are gaining recognition worldwide. “Language is not just a means of communication; it is a lifeline, guiding our expressions, knowledge, and creativity,” he stated.

Ayyannapatrudu also announced a new initiative encouraging assembly members to communicate exclusively in Telugu, free from any English influences, underscoring the importance of preserving the authenticity of the language in formal settings.

He called upon all Telugu speakers to honour their linguistic heritage and work diligently to safeguard it for future generations. “On this Language Day, it is our collective duty to preserve Telugu literature and culture and promote it extensively,” he asserted.