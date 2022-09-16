AP assembly speaker suspends TDP MLAs from the house for today

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended TDP members from the House for one day for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the assembly. The speaker expressed anguish over the attitude of TDP members in the assembly meetings and said that TDP members are wasting the time of members of the house



On the second day of the meeting, the TDP members obstructed the speeches of the ministers and the speaker with slogans despite several requests from the speaker.



Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced eight bills as part of the assembly meetings. Civil Services Repeal Bill, Agriculture, and Marketing Bill, Land Titling Bill, Universities Act Amendment Bill, Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill, etc were tabled in the house. On the other hand, there was a small debate held on economic development.

As part of the second day of the AP legislative session, members of TDP deliberately tried to obstruct the legislative council when Ambati Rambabu was speaking over the Agriculture issues.

The speaker after the start of the session for the second day has held question hour where the ministers briefed over the respective issues. ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Vidudala Rajini and other briefed the house on the works being carried out in their respective departments.