AP Assembly to Discuss Grants and Elect Railway Committee Rep

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to convene for its sixth day of the ongoing session today. The agenda of the day will include a discussion on the demands for grants for the financial year 2024-25. Lawmakers are expected to deliberate on the allocation and distribution of funds for various sectors, with the state’s financial planning and priorities taking center stage.

In addition to the discussion on grants, the Assembly will also focus on electing a representative for the Divisional Railway Users Committee (DRUC). This committee plays a crucial role in addressing the concerns of railway passengers and ensuring better services in the region. The election of a DRUC representative is seen as a significant step towards improving the state's railway infrastructure and enhancing passenger satisfaction.

The proceedings are expected to be closely watched, as both issues are vital for the development and welfare of the state, with a particular focus on funding allocations and transport infrastructure improvements.