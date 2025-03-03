AP Assembly to discuss on budget 2025-26 today

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Sessions are set to commence at 9 am on Monday, coinciding with Legislative Council meetings beginning at 10 am. Both Houses will kick off with question and answer sessions.

During this session, Minister Narayana is expected to introduce the Municipal Law Amendment Ordinance in the Legislative Assembly. Additionally, Minister Durgesh will present the annual report on AP Film and Television. Ministers TG Bharath and Gottipati Ravikumar will also provide updates on the annual reports from their respective energy departments.

Following these presentations, a discussion regarding the 2025-26 Andhra Pradesh budget will take place in both Houses. Lawmakers are anticipated to address various allocations, funding for welfare initiatives, and other pressing issues during this pivotal session.